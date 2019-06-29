Comparison of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 138.27 N/A -5.48 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.05 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Iterum Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 147.09%. Competitively the consensus price target of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 15.61% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.