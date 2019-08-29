Comparison of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Since Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 172.39 N/A -5.99 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 53.09 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iterum Therapeutics plc and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Cara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 166.04%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $29.17, which is potential 26.83% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Iterum Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 57.6%. Insiders held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.