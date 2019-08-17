Comparison of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 135.85 N/A -5.99 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.20 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 151.48% for Iterum Therapeutics plc with average price target of $17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.