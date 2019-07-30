Comparison of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 129.42 N/A -5.48 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.55 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Iterum Therapeutics plc and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Its rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 163.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.