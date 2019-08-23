Comparison of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 178.21 N/A -5.99 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.78 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Iterum Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 161.94%. Competitively the consensus price target of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 358.72% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.