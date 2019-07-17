Comparison of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S)

Both Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) are each other’s competitor in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 0.66 12.11 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 7 0.00 N/A 0.20 39.79

Table 1 highlights Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0.00% 19.5% 1.7% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 27.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 52.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. -5.26% -6.92% -17.75% -10.56% -5.97% -11.54% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -2.39% -7.73% 15.13% 19.02% 11.49% 25.97%

For the past year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has -11.54% weaker performance while Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico has 25.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. beats Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, and vehicle loans, as well as credit cards. The company also provides investment banking, cash management, consortium, custody and bookkeeping, asset management, and private banking services, as well as electronic payment means services. In addition, it offers property, casualty, and life insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; consumer finance credit; and capitalization, leasing, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operated a network of 5,103 branches and client service branches (CSBs), which included 3,653 branches in Brazil; 135 digital branches; 766 CSBs in Brazil; and 549 branches and CSBs in Latin America, as well as operated 46,175 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.