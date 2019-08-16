Comparison of Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY)

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 11 4.58 N/A -0.57 0.00 Natus Medical Incorporated 27 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Itamar Medical Ltd. and Natus Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Itamar Medical Ltd. and Natus Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Natus Medical Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.89% of Natus Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.71% of Natus Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Natus Medical Incorporated 2.29% 8.3% 6.19% -20.76% -15.88% -21.39%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. was less bearish than Natus Medical Incorporated.

Summary

Itamar Medical Ltd. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Natus Medical Incorporated.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; NicView streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit; and nursery essential products used in the everyday operation of a newborn intensive care unit. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.