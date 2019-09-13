Comparison of Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 10 3.77 N/A -0.57 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 5.86 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Itamar Medical Ltd. and AxoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Itamar Medical Ltd. and AxoGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Itamar Medical Ltd. and AxoGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itamar Medical Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AxoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 95.12% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. was more bearish than AxoGen Inc.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Itamar Medical Ltd.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.