Comparison of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) and Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

We are comparing IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITP) and Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Paper & Paper Products companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.42 0.00 Resolute Forest Products Inc. 8 0.16 N/A 2.52 2.74

Table 1 demonstrates IT Tech Packaging Inc. and Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IT Tech Packaging Inc. and Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -4.5% Resolute Forest Products Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

IT Tech Packaging Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of IT Tech Packaging Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IT Tech Packaging Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.8% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares and 91.1% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.16%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IT Tech Packaging Inc. -6.36% -14.88% 42.86% 28.75% -10.65% 62.85% Resolute Forest Products Inc. -6.39% -12.45% -18.07% -35.25% -21.02% -13.11%

For the past year IT Tech Packaging Inc. has 62.85% stronger performance while Resolute Forest Products Inc. has -13.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Resolute Forest Products Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors IT Tech Packaging Inc.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Orient Paper brand name. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in July 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.