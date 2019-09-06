Comparison of iStar Inc. (STAR) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 11 1.67 N/A -1.72 0.00 Safehold Inc. 27 17.09 N/A 0.66 50.11

In table 1 we can see iStar Inc. and Safehold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for iStar Inc. and Safehold Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

iStar Inc. has a 36.00% upside potential and an average price target of $17. On the other hand, Safehold Inc.’s potential downside is -9.44% and its consensus price target is $26. The results provided earlier shows that iStar Inc. appears more favorable than Safehold Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of iStar Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.2% of Safehold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of iStar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.1% are Safehold Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95% Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75%

For the past year iStar Inc. was less bullish than Safehold Inc.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors iStar Inc.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.