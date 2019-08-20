Comparison of Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

We will be comparing the differences between Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 117 4.00 N/A 6.23 19.30 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.06 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Isramco Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Isramco Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Isramco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Isramco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Isramco Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s consensus price target is $9.83, while its potential upside is 53.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares and 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares. 58.6% are Isramco Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year Isramco Inc. has weaker performance than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.