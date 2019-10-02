Comparison of Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Both Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 122 0.00 N/A 6.23 19.30 EQT Corporation 11 -0.29 252.54M -3.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Isramco Inc. and EQT Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1% EQT Corporation 2,225,022,026.43% -3.2% -1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.35 shows that Isramco Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Isramco Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, EQT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. EQT Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Isramco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Isramco Inc. and EQT Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively EQT Corporation has an average price target of $19.13, with potential upside of 88.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares and 98.6% of EQT Corporation shares. 58.6% are Isramco Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of EQT Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01%

For the past year Isramco Inc. had bullish trend while EQT Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Isramco Inc. beats EQT Corporation.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.