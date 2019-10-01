Comparison of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

As Real Estate Development companies, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 6 0.00 22.04M -5.20 0.00 Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 29.49M 1.35 3.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 369,179,229.48% -15.8% -1.6% Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. 707,686,400.61% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. are 1.3 and 0.4 respectively. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.1% and 10.4%. About 0.24% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima 3% 4.15% 12.32% -30.64% -40.04% -21.13% Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. -0.71% 0.96% -6.26% -11.79% -4.99% 10.26%

For the past year IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima has -21.13% weaker performance while Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. has 10.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. beats IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima on 8 of the 10 factors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in diversified real estates-related activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping centers, and office and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, it engages in consumer finance operations. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima is a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land, direct negotiations, and entity acquisitions. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, and technical services; sells construction materials; installs intercom systems; operates retail stores; and develops information systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.