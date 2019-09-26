Comparison of iRobot Corporation (IRBT) and Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) have been rivals in the Appliances for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot Corporation 91 1.45 N/A 3.11 23.54 Whirlpool Corporation 138 0.46 N/A 13.99 10.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of iRobot Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation. Whirlpool Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than iRobot Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. iRobot Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Whirlpool Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of iRobot Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 12.4% Whirlpool Corporation 0.00% 36% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

iRobot Corporation’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Whirlpool Corporation’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of iRobot Corporation are 3.2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Whirlpool Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. iRobot Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Whirlpool Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for iRobot Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Whirlpool Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

iRobot Corporation has an average price target of $84.67, and a 43.51% upside potential. On the other hand, Whirlpool Corporation’s potential upside is 5.97% and its consensus price target is $159.33. The information presented earlier suggests that iRobot Corporation looks more robust than Whirlpool Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both iRobot Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.4% respectively. 2.3% are iRobot Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Whirlpool Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRobot Corporation -1.89% -19.96% -28.71% -19.69% -5.03% -12.71% Whirlpool Corporation -0.74% -0.07% 4.09% 10.09% 13.75% 36.13%

For the past year iRobot Corporation had bearish trend while Whirlpool Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Whirlpool Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors iRobot Corporation.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair; and Looj Gutter Cleaning Robot. The company sells its robots through various distribution channels, including chain stores and other national retailers, its online store, and value-added distributors and resellers. iRobot Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, Amana, Roper, Admiral, Inglis, Estate, Affresh, Acros, Supermatic, Bauknecht, Laden, Indesit, Privileg, KIC, Hotpoint-Ariston, Hotpoint, Consul, Brastemp, Diqua, and Gladiator brands. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.