Comparison of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 78 10.16 N/A -1.87 0.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 130 3.07 N/A 3.62 32.45

In table 1 we can see iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of iRhythm Technologies Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. iRhythm Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 5.10% at a $80 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $174, while its potential upside is 64.26%. The data provided earlier shows that Varian Medical Systems Inc. appears more favorable than iRhythm Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats iRhythm Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.