Comparison of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Both iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies Inc. 75 0.00 24.71M -1.87 0.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 64 -1.76 56.13M -2.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies Inc. 32,732,812.29% -76.4% -37.9% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 87,799,155.33% -114.7% -59.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of iRhythm Technologies Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. iRhythm Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

iRhythm Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $80, and a 16.94% upside potential. On the other hand, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s potential downside is -0.39% and its consensus target price is $53. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that iRhythm Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iRhythm Technologies Inc. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.14% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05%

For the past year iRhythm Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors iRhythm Technologies Inc. beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.