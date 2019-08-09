Comparison of IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 24 7.54 N/A 0.60 39.80 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 10 2.43 N/A -13.27 0.00

Demonstrates IRadimed Corporation and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IRadimed Corporation are 9.5 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. IRadimed Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for IRadimed Corporation and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -20.92% and its consensus target price is $2.42.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both IRadimed Corporation and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.4% and 43.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation shares. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has stronger performance than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors IRadimed Corporation beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.