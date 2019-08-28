Comparison of IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 23 6.53 N/A 0.60 39.80 InspireMD Inc. 5 0.95 N/A -16.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.61 beta indicates that IRadimed Corporation is 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, InspireMD Inc. has beta of 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.5 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRadimed Corporation. Its rival InspireMD Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.5 respectively. IRadimed Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InspireMD Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.4% of IRadimed Corporation shares and 25% of InspireMD Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of InspireMD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has stronger performance than InspireMD Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors IRadimed Corporation beats InspireMD Inc.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.