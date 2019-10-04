Comparison of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) and Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Both IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) and Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA Holdings Inc. 153 1.61 193.84M 1.05 152.32 Bruker Corporation 43 2.26 101.68M 1.17 41.04

Demonstrates IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Bruker Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Bruker Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to IQVIA Holdings Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Bruker Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA Holdings Inc. 126,891,856.51% 3.7% 1.1% Bruker Corporation 237,459,131.25% 21.6% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bruker Corporation’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IQVIA Holdings Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Bruker Corporation is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Bruker Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown IQVIA Holdings Inc. and Bruker Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bruker Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.10% and an $167 average price target. On the other hand, Bruker Corporation’s potential upside is 20.66% and its average price target is $53.14. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bruker Corporation is looking more favorable than IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.3% of IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares and 67.9% of Bruker Corporation shares. About 0.5% of IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Bruker Corporation has 24.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IQVIA Holdings Inc. -0.9% -0.95% 17.91% 24.78% 31.63% 37.01% Bruker Corporation -2.11% -5.06% 25.59% 35.74% 56.17% 60.73%

For the past year IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bruker Corporation.

Summary

Bruker Corporation beats on 11 of the 15 factors IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. This segment also provides OneKey, a reference database of healthcare professionals; real-world insights, and various cloud-based applications and related implementation services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, including advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. as a result of its merger with IMS Health Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions. The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, and defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices for use in renewable energy, energy infrastructure, healthcare, and big science research. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics, chemical, food and beverage, clinical, polymer, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, agriculture, food and beverage safety, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, hospitals, and government departments and agencies; and raw material manufacturers, and other businesses involved in materials analysis. It markets its products through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and various other representatives. Bruker Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.