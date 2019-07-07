Comparison of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.20 0.00 Grubhub Inc. 73 6.46 N/A 0.59 108.55

Table 1 demonstrates iQIYI Inc. and Grubhub Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI Inc. 0.00% -77.7% -25.4% Grubhub Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of iQIYI Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Grubhub Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grubhub Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iQIYI Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for iQIYI Inc. and Grubhub Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Grubhub Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

$24 is iQIYI Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.75%. Grubhub Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $102.83 consensus target price and a 32.07% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Grubhub Inc. is looking more favorable than iQIYI Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.7% of iQIYI Inc. shares and 0% of Grubhub Inc. shares. iQIYI Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.33%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Grubhub Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iQIYI Inc. -5.98% -9.67% -6.16% 1.35% -7.15% 36.31% Grubhub Inc. -6.85% -2.63% -21.21% -28.5% -37.45% -17.19%

For the past year iQIYI Inc. has 36.31% stronger performance while Grubhub Inc. has -17.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Grubhub Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors iQIYI Inc.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.