Comparison of iPic Entertainment Inc. (IPIC) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Both iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) compete on a level playing field in the Entertainment – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment Inc. 4 0.21 N/A -6.68 0.00 Viacom Inc. 29 1.02 N/A 3.54 7.99

Table 1 highlights iPic Entertainment Inc. and Viacom Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 14.2% -15% Viacom Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of iPic Entertainment Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Viacom Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Viacom Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than iPic Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

iPic Entertainment Inc. and Viacom Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viacom Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Viacom Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 10.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Viacom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are iPic Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Viacom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iPic Entertainment Inc. 3.52% 0.49% -30.87% -28.62% -44.5% 31.26% Viacom Inc. -0.46% -5.67% -0.91% -11.93% -1.64% 10%

For the past year iPic Entertainment Inc. has stronger performance than Viacom Inc.

Summary

Viacom Inc. beats iPic Entertainment Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 250 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, SPIKE, BET, CMT, TV Land, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Channel 5 (UK), Logo, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Paramount Channel, and others, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films, and Paramount Television brands; and distributes films released under the Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, and Insurge Pictures brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through download-to-own, download-to-rent, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, pay television, subscription video-on-demand, basic cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.