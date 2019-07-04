Comparison of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) and GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG)

We will be contrasting the differences between IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) and GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics Corporation 144 5.85 N/A 6.71 21.69 GigCapital Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates IPG Photonics Corporation and GigCapital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7% GigCapital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for IPG Photonics Corporation and GigCapital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 GigCapital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IPG Photonics Corporation has a consensus target price of $180, and a 15.59% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.6% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares and 57.3% of GigCapital Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.7% of IPG Photonics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, GigCapital Inc. has 17.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IPG Photonics Corporation -8.23% -13.98% -2.55% 5.65% -42.45% 28.5% GigCapital Inc. -0.33% 0.29% 1.79% 4.07% 0% 1.29%

For the past year IPG Photonics Corporation was more bullish than GigCapital Inc.

Summary

IPG Photonics Corporation beats GigCapital Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

GigCapital, Inc., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California.