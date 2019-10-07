Comparison of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

As Biotechnology companies, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.68 100.30M -1.27 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 499,501,992.03% -37.6% -35.8% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,185,979,013.17% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 39.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 8%. 1.14% are Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.