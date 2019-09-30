Comparison of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.64 100.30M -1.27 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00

Demonstrates Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 492,632,612.97% -37.6% -35.8% Axcella Health Inc. 110,014,306.15% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 328.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.