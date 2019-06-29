Comparison of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 11.99 N/A 2.58 25.76 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 132.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.7 beta and it is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 6.32% at a $68.33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 347.17% and its consensus price target is $3.25. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.1% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.