Comparison of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 12.15 N/A 2.56 25.74 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $75.25, while its potential upside is 8.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 65.14% respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Ophthotech Corporation.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.