Comparison of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Vical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility & Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 while its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 6 of the 6 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.