Comparison of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 205.73 N/A -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and uniQure N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average price target and a 69.64% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

uniQure N.V. beats on 8 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.