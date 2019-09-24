Comparison of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|62
|205.73
|N/A
|-2.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and uniQure N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|uniQure N.V.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-32.6%
Risk & Volatility
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, uniQure N.V. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.
Liquidity
6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and uniQure N.V. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|uniQure N.V.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average price target and a 69.64% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|uniQure N.V.
|-13.32%
|-23.63%
|2.71%
|77.57%
|97.14%
|103.5%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.
Summary
uniQure N.V. beats on 8 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
