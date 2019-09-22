Comparison of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.27 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Its rival Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 50.94% and its average target price is $16.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.