Comparison of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1224.37 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.76 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s beta is 3.12 which is 212.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $26.5, with potential upside of 87.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 22.1%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.