Comparison of Invitae Corporation (NVTA) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae Corporation 20 14.59 N/A -1.80 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 290 4.27 N/A 12.10 24.34

Profitability

Table 2 has Invitae Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae Corporation 0.00% -66% -40.9% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Invitae Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.33 is Invitae Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -18.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Invitae Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Invitae Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitae Corporation -0.31% -24.19% 21.34% 45.96% 171.67% 71.7% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04%

For the past year Invitae Corporation has stronger performance than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Invitae Corporation.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.