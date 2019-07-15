Comparison of Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 59 3.80 N/A -1.34 0.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.25 N/A 2.32 9.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Investors Real Estate Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Investors Real Estate Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. In other hand, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Investors Real Estate Trust and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 0 0.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s average price target is $22.2, while its potential upside is 0.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.1% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.4% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust -0.08% -1.28% -0.94% 9.17% 14.44% 20.81% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.05% 0.14% 1.85% 0.38% 13.79% 12.14%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust has stronger performance than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.