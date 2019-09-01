Comparison of Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Both Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp Inc. 11 4.55 N/A 0.66 17.16 Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 33 2.00 N/A 3.44 10.02

Table 1 demonstrates Investors Bancorp Inc. and Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Investors Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Flagstar Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Investors Bancorp Inc. and Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.8% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta means Investors Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Bancorp Inc. -0.61% 2.07% -2.41% -3.48% -9.98% 9.23% Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -0.78% 3.45% -2.52% 13.16% 0.79% 30.61%

For the past year Investors Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Flagstar Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. beats Investors Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 151 offices in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.