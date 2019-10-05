Comparison of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

Since Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 16 2.49 462.48M 2.00 9.61 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Invesco Ltd. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 2,833,823,529.41% 6.5% 1.7% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Invesco Ltd. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Invesco Ltd. is $21.25, with potential upside of 33.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Ltd. and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 86.89% and 8.79% respectively. Invesco Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Invesco Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.