Comparison of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Since Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.44 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 highlights Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus price target of $47.67, with potential upside of 15.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 88.4%. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 4.93% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.