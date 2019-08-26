Comparison of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Since Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|48
|2.44
|N/A
|3.93
|11.94
Table 1 highlights Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.2%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus price target of $47.67, with potential upside of 15.93%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.79% and 88.4%. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|-0.38%
|5.51%
|-5.08%
|-10.68%
|-12.23%
|-0.32%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 4.93% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.
Summary
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
