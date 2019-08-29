Comparison of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

As Asset Management businesses, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
