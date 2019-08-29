Comparison of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

As Asset Management businesses, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.