Comparison of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.47 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. About 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.