Comparison of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

We are contrasting Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.59 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Athene Holding Ltd.’s potential upside is 37.47% and its average price target is $52.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.01% are Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.