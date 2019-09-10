Comparison of Invacare Corporation (IVC) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

This is a contrast between Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 7 0.22 N/A -1.38 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 8 1.61 N/A -13.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Invacare Corporation and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invacare Corporation and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Invacare Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Invacare Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Invacare Corporation and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.5, while its potential downside is -13.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invacare Corporation and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 43.1% respectively. Insiders owned 2.6% of Invacare Corporation shares. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88%

For the past year Invacare Corporation had bullish trend while Obalon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Invacare Corporation.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.