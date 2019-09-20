Comparison of Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

As Application Software companies, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 263 10.35 N/A 6.25 44.40 Five9 Inc. 53 12.15 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intuit Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intuit Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Intuit Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Five9 Inc. on the other hand, has 0.52 beta which makes it 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Five9 Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intuit Inc. and Five9 Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Intuit Inc.’s average target price is $292.63, while its potential upside is 8.37%. Competitively Five9 Inc. has an average target price of $69.33, with potential upside of 19.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five9 Inc. looks more robust than Intuit Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intuit Inc. and Five9 Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 0%. About 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Five9 Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Intuit Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Five9 Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Five9 Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.