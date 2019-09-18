Comparison of Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 7.53 N/A -3.93 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 18.05 N/A -5.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Volatility and Risk

Intrexon Corporation is 120.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.2. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Intrexon Corporation and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $199, while its potential upside is 137.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 95.9%. 0.6% are Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.