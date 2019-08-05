Comparison of Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

We are contrasting Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 7.65 N/A -3.93 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intrexon Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Intrexon Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 79.05% and its average price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 58.9% respectively. Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.