Comparison of Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.40 N/A -3.89 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intrexon Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Intrexon Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.27 beta is the reason why it is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intrexon Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has -27.68% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 108.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Intrexon Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.