Comparison of Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.43 N/A -3.89 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 119 8.79 N/A 35.12 3.27

Table 1 highlights Intrexon Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Intrexon Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility and Risk

Intrexon Corporation’s 2.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 112.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s beta is 1.35 which is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intrexon Corporation and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $191.67, which is potential 79.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -5.21% -8.67% -4.62% -27.56% -36.63% -15.34%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors Intrexon Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.