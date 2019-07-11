Comparison of Intrexon Corporation (XON) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.64 N/A -3.89 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 13 7.26 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

Intrexon Corporation’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intrexon Corporation are 3.9 and 3.6. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intrexon Corporation and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 88.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares and 90% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has stronger performance than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.