Comparison of Intrexon Corporation (XON) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Both Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 6 8.48 N/A -3.89 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 21.99 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intrexon Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s beta is 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intrexon Corporation is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intrexon Corporation and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 44.6% respectively. Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 3% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation has stronger performance than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Intrexon Corporation beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.