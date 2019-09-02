Comparison of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.81 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk and Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.23 which is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Its rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 116.12%. Competitively the consensus price target of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 2,015.38% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 39.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has stronger performance than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.