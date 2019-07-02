Comparison of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 117.15 N/A -3.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, and a 92.44% upside potential. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 94.89% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares and 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.