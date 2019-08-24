Comparison of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.98 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential is 167.96% at a $22.75 average price target. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 184.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Precision BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was more bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.