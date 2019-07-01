Comparison of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

As Biotechnology companies, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.9. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 92.44%. Competitively the consensus price target of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 18.34% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 68.3%. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was less bullish than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.